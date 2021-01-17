Weekly Digest (Jan 11-17): From Ozil's Fenerbahce move to Arjun Tendulkar's Mumbai debut

Mesut Ozil confirmed his move from Arsenal to Turkey's Fenerbahce, while Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his debut for Mumbai in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match. Here's a wrap of all the major sports news from the week gone by:

Cricket

Tamil Nadu players Washington Sundar and T. Natarajan made their debuts for India against Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane on Friday. (REPORT)

South Africa’s cricket team arrived in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday to play Test matches in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years. The Proteas last toured Pakistan in late 2007 when they won the two-Test series 1-0. (REPORT)

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to international cricket after serving a year-long ban for not reporting a corrupt approach as he was included in Bangladesh's 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, starting next week. (REPORT)

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. has been ruled out of the One-Day International series against Bangladesh after having tested positive for COVID-19. (REPORT)

Sachin Tendulkar's son, the 21-year-old all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, made his debut for Mumbai in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Haryana on Friday. He took one wicket and gave away 33 runs in his four overs, and scored three runs. (REPORT)

Six players, including Shan Masood, Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq, from the recent New Zealand series were axed as Pakistan's new chief selector Muhammad Wasim on Friday announced a massively overhauled 20-member squad for the two-Test home series against South Africa. (REPORT)

Baroda captain Krunal Pandya left the team’s bio-bubble created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after his father passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Mesut Ozil on Sunday confirmed his move from Arsenal to Turkey's Fenerbahce, saying he was "very excited" to play for the former Turkish champions. (REPORT)

NorthEast United FC parted ways with coach Gerard Nus and appointed Khalid Jamil as the interim head coach for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season. (REPORT)

The postponed European Championship is unlikely to be held across the continent, as planned, and options could be for it to be staged in one country or one major city with enough stadium capacity, Switzerland's football chief Dominique Blanc said. (REPORT)

Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss PSG's French league game at Angers on Saturday as he self-isolates. (REPORT)

Auckland City FC informed FIFA that that it will be unable to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities. (REPORT)

Athletic Bilbao forward Raul Garcia scored twice in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid to knock the holder out of the Spanish Super Cup and set up a final against Barcelona. (REPORT)

Bartholomew Ogbeche's second half goal helped Mumbai City FC surge to a big lead over second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League table. (REPORT)

Megan Rapinoe has returned to the U.S. national team for its January training camp in Florida after sitting out most of last year. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin beat top seed Tai Tzu-ying to claim the Thailand Open title. While, Viktor Axelsen beat eighth seed Angus Long to claim the men's title. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently and his participation in next month's Australian Open is in doubt, local media reported on Thursday. (REPORT)

American Madison Keys said on Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next month's Australian Open in Melbourne. (REPORT)

American John Isner will not travel to Melbourne for next month's Australian Open as strict COVID-19 health protocols would have forced him to be away from his family for an extended period, the 35-year-old said on Monday. (REPORT)

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have both suffered setbacks with their coaches unable to make the trip Down Under for the year’s first tennis Grand Slam. (REPORT)

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed the Grand Slam will go ahead from February 8 despite anger from players forced into hard quarantine in Melbourne due to positive COVID-19 cases on their charter planes. (REPORT)

Four coronavirus cases have been detected from charter flights carrying tennis players, coaches and officials to Melbourne for the Australian Open, forcing 47 players into strict hotel quarantine. (REPORT)

Aryna Sabalenka won her third straight tour title and 15th straight match by beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2 Wednesday in the Abu Dhabi Open final. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan, India’s two top-ranked men’s paddlers, are confident of making it in singles and qualifying for Tokyo Olympics from the Asian qualification event that is scheduled to be held between March 13 and 15. (REPORT)

Reigning Youth national champion S. Fidel R. Snehit, along with other young talents, are attending a 15-day camp organised by nine-time national table tennis champion and World No. 32 A. Sharath Kamal in Chennai. (REPORT)

BOXING

Six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom is all set to join the National camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Vijayanagara. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Hugues Fabrice Zango set a new world indoor triple jump record, leaping 18.07 metres at the Meeting d'Aubiere. Zango's record is the first 18m-plus jump achieved indoors. (REPORT)

Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation. (REPORT)

The Sports Authority of India has approved the appointment of Belarus' Nikolai Snesarev as the middle and long distance coach of the Indian athletics team, little less than two years after he quit the post. (REPORT)