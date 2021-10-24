Weekly Digest (October 18-24): Pakistan cruises past India, Liverpool humbles Manchester United

From Pakistan's stunning 10-wicket win over India at the T20 World Cup to Liverpool's humbling of Manchester United, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

India suffered a 10-wicket hammering, a first in 13 World Cup meetings, against arch-rival Pakistan, in a Super 12 game in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. (REPORT)

As nightfall hit Dubai, defending champion West Indies took on England in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. But the euphoria of that title win five and half years back fizzled out as West Indies began its campaign with a meek defeat. ( REPORT )

Marcus Stoinis took Australia home with a match-winning 24 not out under pressure to beat South Africa by five wickets and open the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade in action. - REUTERS

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after his side failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. ( REPORT )

Namibia sealed a historic win over Ireland to earn a Super 12 berth in the T20 World Cup 2021 in its maiden appearance at the showpiece event. ( REPORT )

Namibia players celebrate after beating Ireland to qualify for the Super 12 on Friday. - GETTY IMAGES

The fifth and final Test of India's 2021 Test tour of England will be played in July 2022, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Friday. ( REPORT )

Australia batter Will Pucovski is aiming to return to action next month after suffering his latest concussion, Victoria coach Chris Rogers said on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against England, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Sri Lanka's first-ever Test captain Bandula Warnapura passed away on Monday, following a brief illness. He was 68. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat 10-man Atletico Madrid ( REPORT ), while Manchester City won 5-1 in Brugge ( REPORT ); Ajax crushed Dortmund 4-0 ( REPORT )

Lionel Messi scored twice to rescue PSG in 3-2 win over Leipzig ( REPORT ) while Cristiano Ronaldo’s header sealed Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League. ( REPORT )

Lionel Messi scored twice in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday. - REUTERS

A hat-trick from Mason Mount propelled Chelsea to a 7-0 win over bottom side Norwich City ( REPORT ), while Manchester City enjoyed a rampant 4-1 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion helped by England midfielder Phil Foden's double. ( REPORT )

Jose Mourinho's Roma was routed 6-1 by Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League while West Ham remained unbeaten in the Europa League with a 3-0 win over Genk. ( REPORT )

Villarreal's struggles in the La Liga continued with a 2-1 loss at Athletic Bilbao while Valencia salvaged a 2-2 draw at home against 10-man Mallorca ( REPORT )

Late goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ismaël Bennacer spared AC Milan major embarrassment as it scraped a 4-2 win in Serie A at Bologna.

Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-0 in the absence of its coach, who is down with coronavirus , while Borussia Dortmund made do without injured striker Erling Haaland to overcome Arminia Bielefeld 3-1. ( REPORT )

Gerard Pique scored the vital goal to earn Barcelona a nervy 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv ( REPORT ); Bayern Munich struck four times in a frantic 15-minute spell late in the second half to cruise past Benfica 4-0 ( REPORT ) while Chelsea hammers Malmo 4-0 ( REPORT )

Gerard Pique celebrates after scoring Barcelona's winning goal during the 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv at Camp Nou on Wednesday. - Getty Images

Edin Dzeko scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan secured a 3-1 win over Sheriff ( REPORT ); Vinicius Junior’s double helped Real Madrid rout Shakhtar 5-0. ( REPORT )

Dejan Kulusevski’s late goal helped Juventus to a 1-0 win over Zenit ( REPORT ), while AC Milan lost to Porto by the same margin. ( REPORT )

The India women's football team went down 1-0 to Swedish side Djurgarden IF in the second friendly fixture hosted on Saturday at the Stockholm Stadium. ( REPORT )

Rajasthan United became the first team from Rajasthan to make it to the I-League after topping the I-League Qualifiers final round with seven points from three matches. ( REPORT )

Steve Bruce left his position as Newcastle United manager by mutual consent after two-and-a-half years with the club. ( REPORT )

The Premier League has said that 81 per cent of players in England's top flight have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, while 68 per cent of them were fully vaccinated. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Roger Federer dropped out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday for the first time in almost five years, as newly-crowned Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie jumped 11 spots. (REPORT)

Roger Federer dropped out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday for the first time in almost five years. - AP

World number one Novak Djokovic once again declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and said he was unsure if he would defend his title at next year's Australian Open. (REPORT)

Anett Kontaveit twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and win the Kremlin Cup on Sunday to stay in contention for a place at the WTA Finals. (REPORT)

Russian Andrey Rublev became the fifth singles player to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month. (REPORT)

Next year's Wimbledon will be the first ever to take place over two weeks, from June 27 to July 10, announced the All England Club on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Wimbledon 2022, 135th edition of the grass-court tournament, will mark 100 years of the iconic Centre Court. - GETTY IMAGES

World number one Ashleigh Barty will not defend her WTA Finals title in Mexico next month after the Wimbledon champion decided to bring an early end to her 2021 season. (REPORT)

BOXING

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom did not compete in the National Women's Boxing Championships, which began in Hisar from October 21. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia said that he has started training after recuperating from his knee injury but would give this year's Senior National a miss to better prepare himself for 2022. ( REPORT)

HOCKEY

Defending champion India has been placed along with Canada, France and Poland in Pool B for the men's Junior World Cup hockey tournament to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 24.

(REPORT)

Rupinder Pal Singh finished his India career of 11 years on a high in Tokyo, clinching the team’s first medal since 1980. The drag-flicker has two Asian Games medals in his kitty as well as a silver in the Commonwealth Games, but the Olympic medal he says was a “dream come true” that made his days participating in Tokyo 2020 some of the best of his life. (REPORT)

Rupinder Pal Singh at the launch of PUMA store in Gurugram on Thursday. - SANDEEP SAXENA

The senior Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Thursday said the junior side should play some practice matches against quality opponents before it starts the defence of its FIH Junior World Cup title in Bhubaneswar next month. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

P. V. Sindhu made a quarterfinal exit from the Denmark Open as she lost to World No. 8 An Seyoung in the women's singles quarterfinals on Friday. (REPORT)

Chennai will host its first Greater Chennai Badminton League (GCBL) for junior badminton players at the Shuttler's Academy, Mylapore, from October 24. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

The 64th National Shooting Championships will be staged in Delhi, Bhopal and Patiala over the next two months. ( REPORT )

CHESS

With a stunning performance that earned him praise from the world’s elite, R. Praggnanandhaa beat American talent Christopher Yoo 3-0 to win the $40,000 Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour on Sunday. (REPORT)

Praggnanandhaa aggregated 11.5 points from 16 games to match the tally of USA’s Christopher Yoo. Since Yoo was victorious in their encounter, Praggnanandhaa was placed third. (File photo) - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SWIMMING

Bengal's Swadesh Mondal created two more National records on the penultimate day of the sub-junior and junior National Aquatic Championships at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre on Friday. ( REPORT )

Ridhima Veerendra Kumar's record-breaking swim in girls' Group II 100m backstroke was the highlight as Karnataka dominated day two of the sub-junior and junior National Aquatic Championships at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Maharashtra's Apeksha Fernandes won two golds, one of those in a new National record timing, on the third day of the sub-junior and junior National Aquatic Championships at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Karnataka's Dinidhi Desinghu came up with her third record-breaking performance of the week, rewriting the girls' Group III 100m freestyle National record, on the final day of the sub-junior and junior National Aquatic Championships at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre on Saturday. ( REPORT )

GYMNASTICS

Zhang Boheng of China edged Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto on Friday to win the gold medal in the men’s all-around at the gymnastics world championships. ( REPORT )

Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the women’s all-around final on Thursday to claim the first gold medal of the gymnastics world championships. ( REPORT )

Japan's Hitomi Hatakeda pulled out of the women's all-around final at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after the 21-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury during a training fall. ( REPORT )

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan criticised world championship organisers for making the pommel horse "nice and slippery" by disinfecting it mid-competition following a coronavirus case on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

SNOOKER

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani continued his unbeaten run in the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers as he registered three more wins in the second stage of the tournament on Friday. ( REPORT )

Tamil Nadu's Anupama Ramachandran and Madhya Pradesh's Amee Kamani clinched the first and second positions respectively in the women's (1st leg) round-robin league of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORTS Seasoned racer Vishnu Prasad soaked in the pressure like a sponge as he finished on the podium twice in the Formula 4 LGB races in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. (REPORT)



Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world championship following a fourth-place finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his closest title contender Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati crashed. (REPORT)



ATHLETICS



The Italian Olympic movement is outraged over the exclusion of sprinter Marcell Jacobs from the nominee's list for male athlete of the year by World Athletics, with a senior official calling it “a lack of respect” and “profoundly wrong." (REPORT)

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey smashed the women's half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in one hour, two minutes and 52 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP. (REPORT)

Haryana’s Deepika set a new national record in the girls’ under-16 section with an effort of 49.31 metres in the 3rd National javelin throw championship at the Nehru Stadium complex here on Sunday. (REPORT)