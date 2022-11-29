Hi there! Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from Day 10 of FIFA World Cup action. But before we get the ball rolling with today’s matches, as has been our norm, here’s the recap of how Day 9 panned out.

QATAR WORLD CUP DAY 10 UPDATES

Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at Qatar WC

The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar.

If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who stepped out of retirement just over a year ago to take over the national team while being treated for aggressive prostate cancer.

Host nation Qatar has lost its first two matches and already missed its chance to move on from the group stage - PREVIEW.

DAY 9 RECAP

Cameroon kept its hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 alive as it fought back from two goals down to draw a six-goal thriller with Serbia in Group G - REPORT

Mohammed Kudus netted twice as Ghana edged out South Korea 3-2 in a dramatic and fluctuating World Cup Group H game on Monday to stay in contention for the next round - REPORT

Casemiro scored a stunning winner as five-time champion Brazil edged past Switzerland to reach the World Cup knockout stage - REPORT

Portugal secured its place in the last 16 of the World Cup with victory over Uruguay in a scrappy encounter at Lusail Stadium - REPORT