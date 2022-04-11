Weekly Digest (April 4-10): From Manchester City-Liverpool draw to Leclerc's Australian Grand Prix win

From Manchester City- Liverpool's 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium to Leclerc's dominant win at the Australian Grand Prix, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

Trent Boult struck twice in his opening over to eventually pave the way for his team’s three-run win against Lucknow Super Giants. (REPORT)

Anil Kumble felt that he was treated "unfairly" and forced to resign as head coach of the Indian team but then skipper Virat Kohli opined that players were not happy with his "intimidating" style of enforcing discipline, according to former Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai. (REPORT)

Ross Taylor made 14 for New Zealand against the Netherlands in the third one-day cricket international on Monday, coming to the crease and leaving it to a standing ovation. The match was Taylor’s 450th and last for New Zealand before he retires at the end of a 16-year international career. The 38-year-old batter played his last Test against South Africa this year but decided to make this match on his home ground at Seddon Park his final bow. (REPORT)

Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lanka men's national team for two years, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Saturday. (REPORT)

Players participating in the Women’s Senior T20 Trophy, which begins on April 18, will not have to undergo mandatory quarantine but have to stay within a bio-bubble. (REPORT)

South Africa will host the inaugural U-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup. (REPORT)

South African wicketkeeper batter Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from ODIs and Tests but will continue to play T20s, the country's cricket board said on Thursday. (REPORT)

Mignon du Preez of South Africa in action. - GETTY IMAGES

In a shocking revelation, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he had a close shave in 2013 when a drunk Mumbai Indians player dangled him from the 15th-floor balcony of a Bengaluru hotel. (REPORT)

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins equalled the record for the fastest fifty ever in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. He joined KL Rahul, reaching the landmark in only 14 balls during a match against the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Pune. (REPORT)

Chennai Super Kings suffered its fourth defeat in this edition of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, and head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that there are two-fold problems — Deepak Chahar’s unavailability and an overall below-par show in every department. (REPORT)

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Dewald Brevis' very first ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the back of Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, it did not go without its own share of controversy. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Manchester City remained one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings after the highly-anticipated clash of the giants ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. (REPORT)

Kerala Blasters FC has extended the contract of its Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic for three more years till 2025. (REPORT)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said the Football Union of Russia (FUR) had withdrawn its appeal against football's world governing body FIFA as well as the Polish, Swedish and Czech Republic Football Associations. (REPORT)

Former France great Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

A statement on behalf of Platini, who previously served as president of UEFA and was Infantino’s boss at the time, alleging Infantino peddled influence and that Marco Villiger, FIFA’s legal director until 2018, was complicit. (REPORT)

Ronald Koeman is to return as Netherlands coach when Louis van Gaal leaves the role after the World Cup in Qatar, as he has been receiving treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer. (REPORT)

Koeman helped the Netherlands reach the Euro 2020 finals after it had missed the previous tournament and the 2018 World Cup, and also to the final of the Nations League, where it lost 1-0 to Portugal. - REUTERS

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden announced on Wednesday that they will launch a joint bid to host the 2025 European Women's Championship, formally entering a crowded field to secure the tournament. (REPORT)

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is for sale for the first time at an estimate of more than $5.2 million in an online auction that opens on April 20. (REPORT)

Manchester City will pay tribute to its all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero by unveiling a statue of him outside the Etihad Stadium next month on the 10th anniversary of his goal that ended the club's 44-year wait for a league title. (REPORT)

UEFA's executive committee has approved new "sustainability regulations" to replace the previous Financial Fair Play system, president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday. (REPORT)

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Atletico Madrid due to the behaviour of its fans, charging it with discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects during its Champions League quarter-final loss at Manchester City. (REPORT)

UEFA has allocated 240 million euros ($260 million) to pay clubs for releasing their players for national team competitions in the 2020-24 cycle as part of its benefits programme, European football's governing body said on Friday. (REPORT)

The Indian women's football team earned its second straight victory in Jordan, beating the host 1-0 in a friendly after a strike by forward Manisha Kalyan. (REPORT)

SQUASH

Less than six months after giving birth to twins, Dipika Pallikal made the mother of all comebacks on Saturday when she teamed up with Saurav Ghosal and longtime teammate Joshna Chinappa to win the mixed doubles and women's doubles title at World Doubles Championships. (REPORT)

Dipika Pallikal Karthik in action. - Getty Images

HOCKEY

The Indian women's hockey team's dream run in the FIH Junior World Cup came to a screeching halt after it suffered a 0-3 defeat to three-time champions, the Netherlands in the semifinals on Sunday. (REPORT)

The Indian women hockey team's two FIH Pro League matches against England, which were earlier postponed due to COVID-related issues in the English side, have been cancelled, handing the Savita-led side the top position in the standings. (REPORT)

The Indian women's hockey team dished out a below-par performance to suffer a 1-3 loss to Olympic champion Netherlands' second-string side in the shootout after both sides were locked 1-1 in the regulation time in the second match of their FIH Pro League tie on Saturday. (REPORT)

The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run and defeated South Korea 3-0 on Friday to enter the semifinals of the FIH Junior World Cup for only the second time. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORTS

Charles Leclerc completed a dominant weekend in his Ferrari after converting his pole position into a comprehensive triumph in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. (REPORT)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes the chequered flag to win the Australian Grand Prix. - GETTY IMAGES

TENNIS

Spanish 14th seed Carlos Alcaraz capped a dream run at the Miami Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Norwegian world number eight Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday to secure the biggest win of his young career. (REPORT)

Former Australian Open runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga announced Wednesday he will retire after the French Open, hoping to put the final touches on an injury-plagued career in front of his home crowd. (REPORT)

Former world number one Serena Williams hinted on Thursday that she could make her long-awaited return at Wimbledon in June, exactly a year since she last played on the tour at the same Grand Slam. (REPORT)

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next week's ATP Masters tournament in Monte Carlo due to COVID-19, his team said on Thursday. (REPORT)

German tennis great Boris Becker was on Friday found guilty of four charges, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, under the Insolvency Act 1986 following his bankruptcy trial in London. (REPORT)

Patrick Mouratoglou, a long-time coach of Serena Williams, will work with two-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Simona Halep full-time, the Frenchman said on Thursday. (REPORT)

Host India has been seeded seventh and finds itself in the same group as top seed Australia, Pakistan and Indonesia, in the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup under-16 boys tennis tournament to be played at the DLTA Complex from Monday. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Amlan Borgohain won the men’s 200m gold at the Federation Cup at the Calicut University Stadium on Wednesday with a national record timing of 20.52s, achieving the qualifying standard for the Asian Games in the process. (REPORT)

Kirpal Singh clinched the men’s discus throw gold at the Federation Cup at the Calicut University Stadium on Tuesday with a national record effort of 61.83m. (REPORT)

Andhra’s Yarraji Jyothi won the 100m hurdles at the Federation Cup at the Calicut University Stadium on Monday with a timing of 13.09s which was better than Anuradha Biswal’s National Record (13.38), set two decades ago, but it did not count because of wind assistance, which at +2.1 m/s was 0.1m/s more than the limit permitted. (REPORT)

Andhra’s Yarraji Jyothi in action.

BADMINTON

P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth's impressive run at the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Suncheon ended in the semifinals after they went down in straight games on Saturday. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

Manini Kaushik topped the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday. (REPORT)

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and World Championship silver winner Jitu Rai on Thursday returned to the national squad after being away for a prolonged period. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Indian women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath jumped two places to break into the top-5 in the latest rankings, released by the ITTF. (REPORT)

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath are World No. 4 in the women's doubles rankings with 1501 points. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

GOLF

Tiger Woods's comeback from a career-threatening injury will continue at the Masters but his bid for a sixth Green Jacket ended on Saturday as world number one Scottie Scheffler closed on a first major title with a five-shot lead midway through the third round. (REPORT)

South African Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, withdrew from the second round of the Masters due to injury, Augusta National Golf Club officials said on Friday. (REPORT)

BOXING

Indian boxers Govind Sahani (48kg), Ananta Pralhad Chopde (54kg) and Sumit (75kg) struck gold at the Thailand Open in Phuket, notching up comprehensive wins in their respective bouts on Saturday. (REPORT)

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said the United Kingdom is among the venues being considered to host the Briton's rematch against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, adding that the fight will take place in June or July. (REPORT)