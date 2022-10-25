Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Telugu Titans have plenty of work to do as they are sitting at the bottom of the points table with a win and five losses. The Titans have lacked firepower in raiding and players like Siddharth Desai, Vinay and Monu Goyat are not in the best form at the moment. Both Desai and Vinay have scored 30 raid points each while Monu has scored 27 raid points. This raiding trio will have to up their offensive game if the Titans are to start winning. On the defensive front, Surjeet Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj have been their top defenders with 10 and nine tackle points respectively. Parvesh Bhainswal is also an important player in defence for Telugu Titans and has managed six tackle points thus far.

Manjeet’s slump in form has come at an inopportune time for the Steelers. They will look to the tall man to come good alongside Meetu to break their losing streak. | Photo Credit: PKL

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will be eager to get a victory having secured just two wins and suffered four losses in six games. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been the driving forces in the raiding department for Haryana Steelers with 45 and 44 raid points respectively but they will hope for more help from the likes of Vinay, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Nitin Rawal. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been their top performers with 17 and 16 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal is their next best contributor in defence with 10 tackle points, while Manjeet has also chipped in with seven tackle points.

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Telugu: 3 | Haryana: 3 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Telugu Titans: Adarsh T

Haryana: Amirhossien Bastami

Squads TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Where can you watch Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, October 25.