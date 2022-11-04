Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming info, preview, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW

UP YODDHAS

One of the more inconsistent teams in Pro Kabaddi Season 9, U.P. Yoddhas has won four and lost four games so far. The Yoddhas will be keen to string together some wins as it looks to climb up the points table and progress beyond the league phase. The team certainly have the personnel in its team to go on a winning run, especially in its attack which features Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal who have scored 82 and 77 raid points respectively so far. On the defensive side, Ashu Singh has been their best defender with 26 tackle points, while their renowned pairing of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar has chipped in with 20 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Puneri Paltan has won five, lost two, and tied two games in Season 9 | Photo Credit: PKL

PUNERI PALTAN

Puneri Paltan finds itself in a rich vein of form and has won five, lost two, and tied two games in Season 9. Aslam Inamdar has been the team’s go-to raider and has scored 71 raid points, while Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde have also contributed to the team in attack with 67 and 32 raid points respectively. From the defensive point of view, skipper Fazel Atrachali has been a standout performer for them with 22 tackle points. Sombr and Gaurav Khatri have also made their presence felt in defence by backing up their captain when needed. While Sombir has scored 17 tackle points, Khatri has managed 10 tackle points

FORM

UP YODDHAS

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

PUNERI PALTAN

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Games played: 8 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Puneri Paltan: 3

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 4.