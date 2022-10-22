Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Haryana Steelers head into this game after suffering a close defeat against U Mumba. Joginder Narwal’s side have two wins and three losses and are placed in the ninth position on the points table. Manjeet has been the best raider for the Steelers with 39 raid points. Meetu has been a helping hand for Manjeet with 29 raid points and will be aiming to score on a regular basis. In defence, Mohit Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya have been a force to reckon with as they have scored 14 and 12 tackle points respectively. Nitin Rawal has been the third-best defender for the team with nine tackle points

From top performances to top duds, we discuss them all in our weekly PKL recap YouTube live stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will go into this game after a big win against U.P. Yoddhas. It has been a roller coaster ride for them this season as they have two wins and two losses along with a tie. With 60 raid points, Rakesh has been the go-to man for the Giants in the attack. Their captain, Chandran Ranjit has scored 31 raid points and will look to lead from the front after a good performance last time around. All-rounder, Parteek Dhaiya has also chipped in with 15 raid points. In defence, Sourav Gulia has impressed with his defensive skills and has contributed with 13 tackle points, while Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have amassed 9 and 8 tackle points for Gujarat Giants respectively.

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Haryana: 6 | Gujarat: 3 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Haryana: Amirhossien Bastami

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

Squads HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya

Where can you watch Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 22.