Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

After winning the last game, Gujarat Giants will be keen to build on its winning momentum. The Giants have won four, lost three and tied one of their games so far and they will be keen to put together a string of victories as they look to occupy the top half of the standings. A lot will depend on Rakesh - their main man in attack - in the upcoming clash as he looks to add to his 96 raid points this season. The likes of Chandran Ranjit (35 raid points) and Parteek Dhaiya (26 raid points) are expected to support Rakesh in attack. Defensively, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh have been their best tacklers with 24 and 14 tackle points respectively.

With 13 points after three games, Patna Patna would be very confident in its ability to take down Gujarat. | Photo Credit: PKL

Like Gujarat Giants, Patna Pirates will enter this contest on the back of a win. The three-time champions haven’t had the best of seasons yet with two wins, four losses and two ties so far. They need to start winning more consistently if they want to go beyond the league phase and will hope that both their defence and offence starts working in unison soon. Sachin (66 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (62 raid points) have been their biggest attacking threats but they need more support from the rest of their teammates. On the defensive side of things, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have all made their presence felt with 20, 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 15 | Gujarat: 7 | Patna: 7 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Gujarat Giants: Sourav Gulia

Patna Pirates: Sachin

Squads GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

