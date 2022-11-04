PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba - Live streaming info, preview, head-to-head, form

Here is all you need to know before the Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League 2022 game at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Team Sportstar
04 November, 2022 12:34 IST
U Mumba beat Telugu Titans on Wednesday and is on a three-game winning streak.

U Mumba beat Telugu Titans on Wednesday and is on a three-game winning streak. | Photo Credit: PKL

PREVIEW

Patna Pirates

After a slow start to the season, Patna Pirates have come into its own of late and are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak. They’ve won three, lost four and tied two games so far, giving them 23 points after nine matches. They will be confident about getting another win against U Mumba and will hope that their main raiders Sachin and Rohit Gulia can add to their 79 and 69 raid points respectively this season. On the defensive front, Sunil has been the Pirates’ best defender with 22 tackle points, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have managed 17 and 14 tackle points respectively.

U Mumba

U Mumba is also in good form with six wins and three losses putting it third in the Season 9 standings. Guman Singh has been the Season 2 champions’ lead raider and has scored 61 raid points for them at this stage. He has been supported in attack by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan, who have managed 42 and 32 raid points respectively so far. Defensively, skipper Surinder Singh has led by example for U Mumba with 29 tackle points, while Rinku (22 tackle points) and Mohit (20 tackle points) have been their next-best defenders.

FORM

Patna Pirates

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Beat 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 16 | Patna Pirates: 6 | U Mumba: 9 | Tie: 1

SQUADS

Patna Pirates
Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde
Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari
All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar
U Mumba
Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, 
Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal
All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 4.

