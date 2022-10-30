Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Bengaluru Bulls in the 1st match of October 30 on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

The Panthers will be eager to get their season back on track after suffering back-to-back losses. They have won five matches and lost thrice in the ongoing campaign and need to return to winning ways soon. For that to happen, they will want their star raider Arjun Deshwal, who has scored 81 raid points this season, to be at his best. Deshwal though will need more help in attack from the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (26 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (22 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (20 raid points). Defensively, Ankush (27 tackle points), Sunil Kumar (26 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (14 tackle points) has been their most effective tacklers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to end its two match losing streak.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be feeling confident after a thrilling win against Dabang Delhi K.C. last night. Bharat, who scored 20 points for the Bulls against Dabang Delhi K.C. and has a total of 92 raid points this season, will be their main man in attack, while Vikash Kandola (56 raid points) will look to support him as the Season 6 champions aim to continue their fine form. As far as their defence goes, the Bulls will rely on their trusted trio comprising Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh. While Saurabh Nandal has scored 28 tackle points so far, Aman and Mahender Singh have managed 16 and 15 tackle points respectively.

High on confidence, Bengaluru Bulls will be eyeing to consolidate its position on the top of the table.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 15 | Jaipur: 7 | Bengaluru: 7 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Bhavani Rajput

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola

Squads
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
BENGALURU BULLS
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh,
Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant
All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 30.

