Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be feeling confident after a thrilling win against Dabang Delhi K.C. last night. Bharat, who scored 20 points for the Bulls against Dabang Delhi K.C. and has a total of 92 raid points this season, will be their main man in attack, while Vikash Kandola (56 raid points) will look to support him as the Season 6 champions aim to continue their fine form. As far as their defence goes, the Bulls will rely on their trusted trio comprising Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh. While Saurabh Nandal has scored 28 tackle points so far, Aman and Mahender Singh have managed 16 and 15 tackle points respectively.
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 15 | Jaipur: 7 | Bengaluru: 7 | Tie: 1
Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 30.