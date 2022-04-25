Weekly Digest (April 18-24): From Bayern's 10th straight Bundesliga title and Alcaraz's meteoric rise to Tyson Fury's swansong

Kieron Pollard bid farewell to international cricket while Bayern Munich stamped its supremacy in the annals of Bundesliga history with its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Here are all the other major developments in the world of sports this week.

CRICKET



West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket. (REPORT)

The Women's T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow from May 24-28, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told Sportstar on Saturday. (REPORT)

Kolkata and Ahmedabad will host the 2022 Indian Premier League playoffs and 100 percent capacity will be permitted, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed. (REPORT)

The knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy is likely to begin on June 6, with Bengaluru hosting all the seven games. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Boos at halftime were replaced by raucous cheering at fulltime when Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-tying 10th French league title after drawing with Lens 1-1. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. (REPORT)

Manchester United has named Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag as its new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the end of this season. (REPORT)

Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s football match on Friday when more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semifinal. (REPORT)

Fulham achieved promotion back to the Premier League with a 3-0 home win over Preston North End which guaranteed the London side a top-two finish in the second-tier Championship. (REPORT)

David Williams scored his first hat-trick of the season to help ATK Mohun Bagan prevail over Abahani Dhaka 3-1 in the AFC Cup play-off match and progress to the group league stage of the tournament’s main round. (REPORT)

Sunil Chhetri returned to the Indian men's national football team preparatory camp as head coach Igor Stimac named 41 probables ahead of its AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers in June. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta to clinch the Barcelona Open on Sunday. (REPORT)

World number one Novak Djokovic's barren title spell in 2022 continued as he went down 6-2 6-7(4) 6-0 to Russian Andrey Rublev in the Serbia Open final in Belgrade on Sunday. (REPORT)

World number one Iga Swiatek captured her fourth straight title of the 2022 season by beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday, extending her winning streak to 23 matches. (REPORT)

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. (REPORT)

The TN government has been taking steps to bring back Chennai Open ATP to the State capital, from where it moved out in 2017, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Assembly. (REPORT)

Andy Murray has reversed his decision to skip the entire clay-court season after being confirmed as a wildcard entry for the Madrid Open. (REPORT)



TABLE TENNIS

Peeved at the “undemocratic ways” of the High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators in running the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Manjit Dua has resigned as the Chief National coach, a post he held since 2018. (REPORT)



BADMINTON

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) retained the services of Mathias Boe as badminton doubles coach of the Indian team and approved financial assistance of Rs. 7 lakh per month until the 2022 Asian Games. (REPORT)

Indian women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa withdrew from the Uber Cup after the former suffered a Grade 2 Tear of the Abdomen (abdominus rectus). (REPORT)

Priyanshu Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap won hard-fought battles to top the BAI National selection trials in New Delhi and ensured their places in India's team as singles players in various team events lined up for the year. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

The AFI postponed the fourth Indian Open javelin throw meet at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, from April 23 and 24 to May 8 and 9. The last date for entries has also been extended to April 30. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

World champion Max Verstappen rekindled his title defence on Sunday with an accomplished victory ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in a dominant one-two triumph for Red Bull at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. (REPORT)

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo roared to his first win of the season in a drama-filled Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday while Johann Zarco, who began in pole position, survived a late onslaught from Aleix Espargaro to come second. (REPORT)

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz signed a new two-year contract and will thus be a part of the team till the end of 2024 season. (REPORT)

Lewis Hamilton admitted defending champion Mercedes has no hope of defending its title this year after he finished 14th, three places behind his team-mate George Russell, in Saturday's sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. (REPORT)

Ferrari's Russian test driver Robert Shwartzman will use an Israeli licence if he makes any Formula One practice appearances this season. (REPORT)

ARCHERY

The Indian duo of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi edged out Great Britain's Alex Wise and Bryony Pitman in a shoot-off to win the recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday. (REPORT)

India defeated France 232-231 in a closely-fought compound men's team final to win the gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage-1 at Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

India's Deepak Punia won the 86kg men's freestyle silver medal while Viky clinched bronze in 92kg on the final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Sunday. (REPORT)

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya became the first Indian wrestler to claim three successive gold medals in the Asian wrestling championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Saturday. (REPORT)

World championships silver medallist Anshu (57kg) and Radhika (65kg) claimed silver medals, while Manisha (62kg) bagged a bronze in the Asian wrestling championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Friday. (REPORT)

Women wrestlers Sushma Shokeen and Sarita Mor collected two bronze medals in depleted fields at the Asian wrestling championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Thursday. REPORT)

Indian Greco Roman wrestlers, Sachin Sahrawat and Harpreet Singh, landed two more bronze medals to take the overall tally to five in the Asian wrestling championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Greco Roman wrestlers Arjun Halakurki, Neeraj and Sunil Kumar bagged bronze medals as India opened its account on the opening day of the Asian wrestling championships In Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Tuesday. (REPORT)

BOXING

Tyson Fury emerged unscathed from a turbulent fight week to cement his place among the greats of heavyweight boxing with a stunning TKO win over Dillian Whyte in what "The Gypsy King" said would be his final bout. (REPORT)

OTHER SPORTS

From Max Verstappen and Elaine Thompson-Herah to the Italian men's football team, here is the full list of winners from the 2022 Laureus Awards. (REPORT)

Russian Olympic gold medallist swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (REPORT)

Thirteen sexual assault victims of Larry Nassar are seeking $10 million each from the FBI, claiming a bungled investigation by agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor. (REPORT)

The Indian women's softball team is set to make its debut at the Asian Games later this year after it received a wild card for the Hangzhou event. (REPORT)