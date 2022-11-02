PREVIEW

Bengal Warriors have had a roller coaster ride so far this season with four wins and four losses. Skipper Maninder Singh has been the star performer in the offence with 64 raid points and has been assisted by Shrikant Jadhav who has scored 40 raid points. The all-rounders Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda have contributed 18 and 16 raid points for the Warriors. As far as defence is concerned, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the pick of the defenders with 29 tackle points and has been helped by Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde who have chipped in with 20 and 18 tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas looked mighty impressive in their previous match against Dabang Delhi K.C. to win in some style. They have three wins, four losses and a tie on the points tally. Narender has turned out to be one of the important assets for the Thalaivas with 84 raid points. Himanshu Singh, Himanshu and Ajinkya Pawar have played their part in the raiding department and will look to add more value to the side. In defence, Sahil Gulia and Sagar have been the key contributors with 20 and 18 tackle points. The right cover, M. Abishek has added 15 tackle points in the defence.

FORM GUIDE

Bengal Warriors

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

Tamil Thalaivas

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 10 | Bengal Warriors: 9 | Tamil Thalaivas: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

BENGAL WARRIORS: Shrikant Jadhav

TAMIL THALAIVAS: Narender

SQUADS Bengal Warriors Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K Tamil Thalaivas Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 2.