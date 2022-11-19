PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

Here is all you need to know about the UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 9 game at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
19 November, 2022 06:05 IST
UP Yoddhas beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32 in the previous encounter on 7th October.

UP Yoddhas beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32 in the previous encounter on 7th October. | Photo Credit: PKL

Catch up on all the acttions of week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

FORM GUIDE

UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 8 | UP: 5 | Jaipur: 3 | Tied: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh
All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 19.

