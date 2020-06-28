Weekly Digest (June 22-28): From Liverpool's PL triumph to Djokovic's positive COVID-19 test

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool won a first-ever Premier League title, after Chelsea beat the Reds' closest challenger Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday. This was also the club's first English top-division championship in 30 years.

Meanwhile, world number one Novak Djokovic and his coach Goran Ivanisevic tested positive for coronavirus after the Adria Tour was called off. Djokovic's ATP Tour colleagues Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki were also affected by COVID-19.

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (June 22 to 28) that passed:

CRICKET

The International Cricket Council Board members had a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss ‘regular and administrative’ matters. Sportstar understands that the members had a discussion about the chairmanship election process and things could be finalised in the next few days. However, no decision has been taken on the matter yet. ( REPORT )

If the Asia Cup goes ahead as per schedule this year, Sri Lanka could get a chance to host the tournament. On Friday, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani said they have offered Sri Lanka Cricket to swap the event. A final decision will be taken by the Asian Cricket Council board in due course of time. ( REPORT )

Pakistan cricket team will arrive on Sunday without 10 coronavirus-infected players for a tour of England that doesn’t have any scheduled games yet. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the tour on Friday, saying only that the three Tests and three Twenty20s will be without spectators. ( REPORT )

All the English cricketers vying for places in the squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies returned negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Big-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Tuesday pulled out of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a day before the players’ draft for the competition, citing personal reasons. ( REPORT )

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the head coach of Uttarakhand cricket team for the forthcoming domestic season. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title after Manchester City went down to Chelsea on Thursday. The Reds ended a 30-year wait for a league title. City will give Liverpool a guard of honour in the next game. ( REPORT )

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup football tournament after a vote by the FIFA Council. ( REPORT )

Mexico-born Argentina midfielder Luka Romero made his La Liga debut for Mallorca at the age of 15, making him the youngest debutant in history. ( REPORT )

The Sydney Opera House lights up in celebration of Australia and New Zealand's joint bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. - REUTERS

Four-time defending champion Lyon was on Friday drawn to play Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals. ( REPORT )

Washington Spirit secured a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup, making it first professional team sport in the United States to return amid coronavirus. ( REPORT )

Barcelona's hopes to defend its La Liga title were dealt a blow after a late goal from Iago Aspas earned Celta Vigo a 2-2 draw. ( REPORT )

The U.S. women's national football team's bid to immediately appeal the dismissal of its equal pay claims against its national federation was denied. ( REPORT )

Borussia Moenchengladbach capped a successful season by booking a spot in the Champions League, beating Hertha Berlin 2-1 on the final day to finish fourth in the Bundesliga. ( REPORT )

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli will not be available for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign due to a knee injury. ( REPORT )

The fresh schedule for the 2021 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India from 17 February to 7 March next year, was released. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

India’s top-ranked paddler Sharath Kamal feels the Standard Operating Procedures by the Sports Authority of India for table tennis isn't practical. He says the idea of having different-coloured balls for each player and playing in alternate table are suggestions that are not rooted in practicality. ( REPORT )

With tournaments unlikely to happen anytime this year, Kerala’s table tennis players are dedicating this phase to further polish their games. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

India’s Davis Cup tie against Finland has been postponed to 2021 after the International Tennis Federation scrapped Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals for 2020. ( REPORT )

Tennis Australia will give local professionals a chance to earn income while global tours remain suspended at the UTR Pro Tennis Series, which will take place behind closed doors. ( REPORT )

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. ( REPORT )

Men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic was tested positive for coronavirus. - Getty Images

Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki also tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition event. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

Top Indian shuttlers will be able to hit the courts from July 1 if the Telangana State government gives a green light to the Badminton Association of India for organising a national camp in Hyderabad. ( REPORT )

Japanese badminton star Kento Momota has fully recovered from the eye injury he suffered during a car accident in January, the world number one said on Friday. ( REPORT )

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist and 2015 Worlds silver medallist, has recommended badminton doubles star Aparna Balan for the Arjuna Award. ( REPORT )

H.S. Prannoy has apologised to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in response to a show-cause notice issued by the governing body. ( REPORT )

CHESS

In what turned out to be a tale of two debutants, P. Harikrishna slumped to the bottom of the table while Russia’s Vladimir Artemiev rose to the top on the opening day of the Chessable Masters on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Koneru Humpy will soon be playing at FIDE's Online Women’s Speed Chess championship, featuring the game’s elite. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

Pournima Zanane, a former shooter and an ISSF-licensed coach, died of cancer, aged 42. ( REPORT )

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a 32-member core group of shooters who will be training for the Tokyo Olympics. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

The men’s and women’s national hockey teams, who were stuck at a SAI, Bengaluru since March 25 due to the lockdown, returned to their homes. ( REPORT )

Seniors of the women’s hockey team helped ease the pain of confinement during lockdown SAI, Bengaluru premises, striker Lalremsiami has said. ( REPORT )

Hockey India has made modifications to its assessment criteria for tournament officials and umpires in the Officials Performance Report Templates. ( REPORT )

UFC

Dustin Poirier won a thrilling unanimous decision over Dan Hooker on Saturday night, surviving a brutal second round and persevering to finish a well-rounded performance in the main event at the UFC’s corporate gym. ( REPORT )

Dustin Poirier celebrates after defeating Dan Hooker at UFC Vegas 4 on Saturday. - Chris Unger

ATHLETICS

Following an order of the Delhi High Court, the Sports Ministry withdrew the annual recognition of 54 Nationals Sports Federations, including tennis, badminton, football. ( REPORT )

Berlin and New York City Marathons have been cancelled for this year. The Berlin race was scheduled for Sept. 26-27, the New York City event was expected to be on Nov. 1. ( REPORT )

This year's Diamond League athletics meetings in Paris and Eugene have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Panamanian boxer Roberto Duran, who held world championships in four weight classes during his more than three-decade career, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has had only mild symptoms so far, one of his sons said. ( REPORT )

Boxing coach Roland Simms has specific plans to train Olympic-bound boxers Vikas Krishan and Ashish Kumar, who are going through a quarantine period before joining the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) camp at Vijayanagara, Karnataka. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING