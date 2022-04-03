Weekly Digest (March 28-April 3): From Australia's seventh Women's ODI WC title to FIFA WC 2022 Draw

From Australia defeating England to win a record seventh Women's ODI World Cup to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

Australia underlined its dominance in women’s cricket by outclassing England to win a record seventh Women's World Cup. ( REPORT )

Liam Livingstone put on a brutal exhibition of power-hitting before the bowlers got into the act and skittled CSK for 126. ( REPORT )

Sources in the BCCI and MCA confirmed that a revised notification from the state government has been issued and the capacity at all the four IPL venues will be doubled starting with Rajasthan Royals’ clash versus Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium on April 5. ( REPORT )

Rahul Mankad, the former Mumbai batter who was also the last surviving son of legendary cricketer Vinoo Mankad, passed away in London on Wednesday following a brief ailment. He was 66. ( REPORT )

The final moments of India’s loss to South Africa summed up its journey at the World Cup. Delight was often followed by despair, and win by defeat. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

FIFA World Cup 2022: Defending champion France was placed alongside Denmark, Tunisia and the Inter-continental playoffs (1) winner; Spain to face Germany in Group E, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face Uruguay in Group H. ( REPORT )

Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for just the second time, beating Jamaica 4-0 to book its ticket to Qatar and end 36 years of failure and heartache. ( REPORT )

The United Arab Emirates beat South Korea 1-0 to advance to a World Cup qualifying playoff against Australia in June. ( REPORT )

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored twice as it beat stubborn visitor North Macedonia 2-0 to qualify for the World Cup finals. ( REPORT ) Poland's Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski fired second-half goals to book a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 2-0 win over Sweden. ( REPORT )

Bruno Fernandes scored off a Cristiano Ronaldo assist to put Portugal in the driving seat against North Macedonia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. - GETTY IMAGES

Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon also qualified for Qatar and will join Senegal to make up Africa’s five teams at the World Cup. ( REPORT )

Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 on Tuesday in the last round of South American World Cup qualifiers to secure fifth place in the standings and entry to an intercontinental playoff for a spot in Qatar. ( REPORT )

Former Dutch international Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as the new head coach of the Eredivisie club, taking over from Roger Schmidt, who did not renew his contract, from the 2022-23 season onwards. ( REPORT )

The FIFA Council adopted new regulations aimed at limiting the number of loan signings a club can make, world football's governing body said on Wednesday after the Council met ahead of the 72nd Ordinary Congress in Doha, Qatar. ( REPORT )

Premier League clubs have voted in favour of reintroducing the use of five substitutes per game from the start of the 2022-23 season, the organisation said on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract until June 2026 with an option to extend for a further year, the English side announced on Friday. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Poland's Iga Swiatek will take over the world number one ranking in style as she kept her remarkable winning run intact with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Japan's Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open final on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Wednesday. - GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Davis Cup World Group play-off ties, where India has been drawn to play Norway, will have a different set of dates for the Asian countries owing to the Asian Games scheduled to be staged in China in September. ( REPORT )

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza were knocked out of men’s and women’s doubles respectively at the Miami Open on Tuesday after defeats in the quarterfinals. ( REPORT )

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has withdrawn from this month's Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, saying she has aggravated a back injury in her determination to represent her country on the court following Russia's invasion. ( REPORT )

Former Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka focused on the positives on Tuesday after suffering straight-sets defeats on their return to competitive games following long spells of inactivity owing to injuries. ( REPORT ) Later, Thiem on Wednesday said that he tested positive for COVID-19. ( REPORT )

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini underwent a minor operation on his playing hand on Tuesday following his withdrawal from the ATP 1000 event in Miami. ( REPORT )

Nick Kyrgios continued to blast the chair umpire overseeing his 7-6(3), 6-3 loss to Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open after the match on Tuesday, where the fiery Australian was given a point and then a game penalty as he again unravelled. ( REPORT )

Ankita Raina, seeded No.1 with Arina Rodionova of Australia, won the doubles title in the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Australia, with a 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 victory over Fernanda Conreras Gomez and Alana Parnaby, on Saturday. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

An improved display from the Indian men’s hockey team saw it complete a 4-3 win and a double over England in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday. (REPORT)

The Indian women's hockey team stunned formidable Germany 2-1 to register its second consecutive win in pool stages and assure its place in the quarterfinals of the FIH Junior World Cup on Sunday. (REPORT )

India held its nerve to win 3-2 in the penalty shootout but England exposed its defensive issues in the Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Amit Rohidas was retained as captain, while defender Neelam Sanjeep Xess made a comeback in India's 22-member squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League double-header against England. ( REPORT )

The Indian team will be captained by Amit Rohidas for the upcoming FIH Pro League double-header against England this weekend. - Hockey India

The FIH Pro League double-header between India and England (women) was postponed on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the British camp. ( REPORT)

BADMINTON

Riding on his runner-up finish at the Swiss Open, India's H. S. Prannoy jumped three places to number 23 in the latest BWF rankings, released on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct selection trials for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from April 15 to 20. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

The Indian women's doubles duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, seeded two, lost to the unseeded pair of Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching of Taipei 8-11, 6-11, 7-11 in the semifinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender held in Doha on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Jeswin Aldrin's world leading effort of 8.37m turned out to be wind-assisted as a consequence of which the national record went to M Sreeshankar who produced a terrific jump of 8.36m on day two of the Federation Cup. (REPORT)

Ethiopian Deso Gelmisa produced a burst of speed in the final stretch to claim the biggest title of his career with victory in the Paris marathon in cold conditions on Sunday. ( REPORT )

Kartik Kumar of Uttar Pradesh won the men's 10,000m event with a time of 29:20.21 to start off the first day of the Federation Cup at the Calicut University Stadium on Saturday. ( REPORT )

The Sports Authority of India's Shilaroo centre in Himachal Pradesh is set to host 72 days of high altitude training camp for junior athletes of its various National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) situated across the country. ( REPORT )

British Swimming chief executive Jack Buckner will leave his position later this year to take up the same role at UK Athletics, both governing bodies said on Thursday. ( REPORT )

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) on Tuesday said it had suspended the national federations of Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. ( REPORT )

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award. ( REPORT )

President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Shri to Neeraj Chopra, the first track & field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympic games. - PTI

CHESS

Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation, signed a contract on Friday with the All India Chess Federation (AICF) confirming that Chennai will host the 44th Chess Olympiad in August, 2022. ( REPORT )

Viswanathan Anand on Friday confirmed that he will be actively supporting current FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich's re-election bid. ( REPORT )

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin is considering appealing against his six-month ban from competition for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he told Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Intense battles produced decisive results on the top three boards, involving five overnight leaders, left top seed and worthy champion Arjun Erigaisi leading an Indian sweep of the podium in the 19th Delhi International Open chess tournament on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORTS

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc's Ferrari three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for the defending champion's first win of the Formula One season and 21st of his career on March 27. ( REPORT )

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala claimed his second podium of the season by finishing third in the Formula 2 Feature race, held on the sidelines of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. ( REPORT )

File photo: Jehan Daruvala - Getty Images

Formula One will light up Las Vegas on a Saturday night in November 2023 as the streets of 'Sin City' are taken over by the fastest cars and most famous drivers in the world. ( REPORT )

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken about his mental and emotional struggles, saying in a social media post on Thursday that it was "hard some days to stay positive". ( REPORT )

Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin in Australia after missing the first two grands prix of the season due to COVID-19. ( REPORT )

Formula One will continue to hold the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite an attack on an oil storage facility near the track prior to last weekend's race and criticism of the nation's human right record, CEO Stefano Domenicali told Reuters. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

The trio of Kynan Chenai, Manavaditya Rathore and Shapath Bhardwaj won the men’s trap team bronze medal, by beating Brazil in the Shotgun World Cup in Lima, Peru. (REPORT)

Naveen beat Arjun Singh Cheema 16-12 to top men’s air pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

GOLF

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded 3-under 69 in the third round to be at tied-16th and four shots behind the leaders at the Valero Texas Open. ( REPORT )

Scottie Scheffler capped a meteoric rise from obscurity to world number one by winning the WGC-Match Play in Texas on Sunday. ( REPORT)

ARCHERY

World number two Deepika Kumari has failed to make the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Games, suffering one of the biggest setbacks in her illustrious career. ( REPORT )

The power-archery couple, who share five Olympics and a clutch of World titles between them, failed to make the India team in a three-week long trial that concluded at the SAI Centre Sonipat on Sunday. (File Photo) - PTI

Four-time world championship silver medallist archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam produced a below-par effort and failed to secure a berth in the Indian women's compound team for the Asian Games at the ongoing selection trials here on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Vivek Chikara humbled Tokyo Paralympic bronze medallist Harvinder Singh as he claimed two gold medals at the 4th Para Senior National archery championships, here. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

Olympic medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik will be among a host of top wrestlers who will undergo a three-month training camp at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonepat and Lucknow centres to prepare for this year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. ( REPORT )

Krityga Pawar of Uttar Pradesh clinched the gold medal in the women's 81kg at the youth, junior and senior national wrestling championships on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

BOXING