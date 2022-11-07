Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
PATNA PIRATES
Patna Pirates will head into this encounter after a hard-fought win against U Mumba. The Pirates have four wins, four losses and two ties so far. Sachin has been the shining star in the offence for the Pirates with 91 raid points and he has had support from all-rounder Rohit Gulia, who has scored 69 raid points. That said, they will hope for more help in attack from the likes of Abdul Insamam and Vishwas S who have failed to have an impact so far. As far as their defence goes, Sunil has been a reliable player for the Pirates with 28 tackle points and he has been aided by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh who has 20 tackle points. Captain Neeraj Kumar has been their third best defender this season with 14 tackle points.
HARYANA STEELERS
Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have had a similar season when compared to Patna Pirates. Meetu Sharma has been sensational for the Steelers with 87 raid points and he has been helped in an attack by Manjeet who has scored 69 raid points. Experienced campaigners like K. Prapanjan and Rakesh Narwal have scored 10 and nine raid points respectively, which is something they will be keen to improve on. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top tackler with 29 tackle points and Mohit Nandal has supported him with 23 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have scored 15 tackle points each and they will look to contribute more in defence.
FORM GUIDE
PATNA PIRATES
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
HARYANA STEELERS
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 7 | Patna: 3 | Haryana: 3 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
PATNA PIRATES: Rohit Gulia
HARYANA STEELERS: Meetu Sharma
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 7.