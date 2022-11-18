Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming info, squads, head to head, form

PREVIEW
Two-time PKL finalists Gujarat Giants will look to return to winning ways after suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss against Haryana Steelers in their last outing at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Monday.
Under the tutelage of head coach Ram Mehar Singh, the Giants defeated the Bulls 46-44 in their previous meeting and will hope to replicate similar form in their upcoming clash in Hyderabad.
Having registered five wins, seven losses and one tie, the Giants are currently placed 11th in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 standings with 32 points from 13 matches. The Chandran Ranjit-led Giants will be desperate to secure a much-needed win against Bengaluru Bulls in order to stay in contention for the playoffs.
The Giants will bank on their star raider Rakesh, who has already bagged 125 points in 13 matches so far.
On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls have been the most dominant team in the Pro Kabaddi this season. The Bulls have won nine of their 14 matches and are currently placed at the top of the PKL 9 standings with 51 points from 14 games.
For the Bulls, raider Bharat has been in magnificent form, having completed 131 successful raids so far - the most by any player this season.
FORM
Gujarat Giants
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers
Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 10 | Gujarat Giants: 5 | Bengaluru Bulls: 4 | Tie: 1
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 18.