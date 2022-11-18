Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming info, squads, head to head, form

PREVIEW

Two-time PKL finalists Gujarat Giants will look to return to winning ways after suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss against Haryana Steelers in their last outing at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Monday.

Under the tutelage of head coach Ram Mehar Singh, the Giants defeated the Bulls 46-44 in their previous meeting and will hope to replicate similar form in their upcoming clash in Hyderabad.

Having registered five wins, seven losses and one tie, the Giants are currently placed 11th in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 standings with 32 points from 13 matches. The Chandran Ranjit-led Giants will be desperate to secure a much-needed win against Bengaluru Bulls in order to stay in contention for the playoffs.

The Giants will bank on their star raider Rakesh, who has already bagged 125 points in 13 matches so far.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls have been the most dominant team in the Pro Kabaddi this season. The Bulls have won nine of their 14 matches and are currently placed at the top of the PKL 9 standings with 51 points from 14 games.

For the Bulls, raider Bharat has been in magnificent form, having completed 131 successful raids so far - the most by any player this season.

FORM

Gujarat Giants

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 49-38

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 10 | Gujarat Giants: 5 | Bengaluru Bulls: 4 | Tie: 1

SQUADS

Gujarat Giants Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya Bengaluru Bulls Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 18.