Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
U Mumba
U Mumba has had a topsy-turvy season with seven wins and five losses so far. They won the Maharashtra derby in their last match and will head into the upcoming contest with great confidence. They will depend on Guman Singh to lead the offence and add to his 74 raid points this season. The likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have registered 61 and 45 raid points respectively. Defensively, Surinder Singh and Rinku have been their best tacklers with 31 tackle points each, while Mohit and Harendra Kumar have also contributed 23 and 15 tackle points.
Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are in great form at the moment and they head into the upcoming encounter with five successive wins. They have six wins, four losses and two ties in the ongoing campaign. While facing U Mumba, the three-time champions will hope that their raiding duo of Sachin (112 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (78 raid points) do most of the damage in the offence. On the defensive front, Sunil has been the Pirates’ best performer with 33 tackle points, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and captain Neeraj Kumar have chipped in with 31 and 21 tackle points respectively.
Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:
FORM GUIDE
U Mumba
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 17 | U Mumba: 9 | Patna Pirates: 7 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
U Mumba: Guman Singh
Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 13.