Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

U Mumba

U Mumba has had a topsy-turvy season with seven wins and five losses so far. They won the Maharashtra derby in their last match and will head into the upcoming contest with great confidence. They will depend on Guman Singh to lead the offence and add to his 74 raid points this season. The likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have registered 61 and 45 raid points respectively. Defensively, Surinder Singh and Rinku have been their best tacklers with 31 tackle points each, while Mohit and Harendra Kumar have also contributed 23 and 15 tackle points.

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are in great form at the moment and they head into the upcoming encounter with five successive wins. They have six wins, four losses and two ties in the ongoing campaign. While facing U Mumba, the three-time champions will hope that their raiding duo of Sachin (112 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (78 raid points) do most of the damage in the offence. On the defensive front, Sunil has been the Pirates’ best performer with 33 tackle points, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and captain Neeraj Kumar have chipped in with 31 and 21 tackle points respectively.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

FORM GUIDE

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Patna Pirates

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 17 | U Mumba: 9 | Patna Pirates: 7 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

U Mumba: Guman Singh

Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia

SQUADS

U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 13.