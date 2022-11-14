Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors will be confident as they head into this game after a big win in its previous match. The Maninder Singh-led side has six wins, four losses and two ties. Maninder Singh has been the Warriors’ star on the raiding front with 133 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have also been solid performers in offence with 59 and 40 raid points respectively. Regarding defence, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their top defender with 36 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have also played their part with 24 and 23 tackle points respectively.
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will look to give its fans something to cheer about with a win in their last game of the Pune leg. They have seven wins, four losses and two ties so far. The young duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been doing well in Season 9 and have scored 95 and 90 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also looked good with his 61 raid points. Fazel Atrachali has led his troops brilliantly with 35 tackle points in defence. He has been complemented by Sombir and Sanket Sawant who have made their presence felt with 23 and 16 tackle points respectively.
Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:
FORM GUIDE
Bengal Warriors
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Puneri Paltan
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 17 | Bengal: 8 | Puneri: 8 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav
Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 14.