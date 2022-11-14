PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

Here is all you need to know about the Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 9 game at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Team Sportstar
14 November, 2022 05:55 IST
Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 27-25 in the previous encounter on October 21st.

Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 27-25 in the previous encounter on October 21st. | Photo Credit: PKL

PREVIEW

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors will be confident as they head into this game after a big win in its previous match. The Maninder Singh-led side has six wins, four losses and two ties. Maninder Singh has been the Warriors’ star on the raiding front with 133 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have also been solid performers in offence with 59 and 40 raid points respectively. Regarding defence, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their top defender with 36 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have also played their part with 24 and 23 tackle points respectively. 

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will look to give its fans something to cheer about with a win in their last game of the Pune leg. They have seven wins, four losses and two ties so far. The young duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been doing well in Season 9 and have scored 95 and 90 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also looked good with his 61 raid points. Fazel Atrachali has led his troops brilliantly with 35 tackle points in defence. He has been complemented by Sombir and Sanket Sawant who have made their presence felt with 23 and 16 tackle points respectively. 

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

FORM GUIDE

Bengal Warriors

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Puneri Paltan

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 17 | Bengal: 8 | Puneri: 8 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

SQUADS

Bengal Warriors
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar.
Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje.
All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K
Puneri Paltan
Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh
Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 14.

