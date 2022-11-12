Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddha - Live streaming info, squads, head to head, form

PREVIEW
Telugu Titans have endured a difficult season having won just once and suffered 11 losses in Season 9. Siddharth Desai has been the lead raider for the Titans with 81 raid points. There has been a lack of support for Baahubali in offence though as Vinay (34 raid points) and Monu Goyat (31 raid points) haven’t managed to get themselves going on a consistent basis. Defensively, the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj (22 tackle points), Parvesh Bhainswal (19 tackle points) and Surjeet Singh (14 tackle points) will know that they can do much better.
U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will head into this match with a lot of confidence after winning last night. They will once again depend on their raiding duo of Surender Gill (118 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (109 raid points) to do most of the work in attack although Rohit Tomar (31 raid points) has shown his raiding prowess in the last few games for them. On the defensive front, the trio of Ashu Singh, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have been their top performers. While Ashu Singh has managed 36 tackle points in Season 9, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have scored 29 and 22 tackle points respectively.
FORM
Telugu Titans
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
U.P. Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 11 | Telugu Titans: 2 | U.P. Yoddhas: 7 | Tie: 2
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 12.