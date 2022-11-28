Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors- Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
UP Yoddhas
UP Yoddhas head into Monday’s contest with back-to-back wins under its belt. They have nine wins, six losses and two ties so far. Pardeep Narwal (171 raid points) and Surender Gill (132 raid points) have been their best performers in attack, while Rohit Tomar has also chipped in with 49 raid points. Defensively, the trio of Sumit (44 tackle points), Ashu Singh (41 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (27 tackle points) have been effective and imposed themselves on opposition raiders.
Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, lost its last match. They have eight wins, seven losses and two ties in Season 9. Captain Maninder Singh has been the team’s talisman with 198 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav (87 raid points) and Deepak Hooda (42 raid points) have supported him in the attack. On the defensive front, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the Warriors’ top tackler with 49 tackle points. He has been aided in defence by Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje who have managed 33 and 28 tackle points respectively.
FORM GUIDE
UP Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Bengal Warriors
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 11 | Bengal Warriors: 4 | UP Yoddhas: 3 | Tied: 4
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
UP Yoddhas: Sandeep Narwal
Bengal Warriors: Shubham Shinde
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 28.