Dabang Delhi K.C. have secured nine wins and suffered eight losses so far. Naveen Kumar has done brilliantly with 183 raid points and he has had assistance from Ashu Malik who has amassed 112 raid points. Manjeet and Vijay Malik have also contributed in attack with 54 and 42 raid points respectively. Meanwhile, Vishal has put on a show in defence for Dabang Delhi K.C with 42 tackle points. Krishan has helped Vishal with 33 tackle points, while Ravi Kumar has also contributed 20 tackle points.
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have been one of the top contenders in the league with 10 wins, six losses and a tie. Bharat has been the most consistent raider for the Bulls with 196 raid points. The Bulls have also got the likes of Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal who have made their mark with 91 and 70 raid points respectively. As far as their defence is concerned, Saurabh Nandal has fired on all cylinders with 54 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have also made their presence felt with 37 and 30 tackle points respectively.
FORM GUIDE: Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head
Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls have squared off 18 times. Out of which, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won nine matches while Bengaluru Bulls have won seven games. Two matches finished in ties.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 27.