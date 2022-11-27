Dabang Delhi K.C. have secured nine wins and suffered eight losses so far. Naveen Kumar has done brilliantly with 183 raid points and he has had assistance from Ashu Malik who has amassed 112 raid points. Manjeet and Vijay Malik have also contributed in attack with 54 and 42 raid points respectively. Meanwhile, Vishal has put on a show in defence for Dabang Delhi K.C with 42 tackle points. Krishan has helped Vishal with 33 tackle points, while Ravi Kumar has also contributed 20 tackle points.

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Patna Pirates 30-27

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-30

Beat Gujarat Giants 47-50

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have been one of the top contenders in the league with 10 wins, six losses and a tie. Bharat has been the most consistent raider for the Bulls with 196 raid points. The Bulls have also got the likes of Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal who have made their mark with 91 and 70 raid points respectively. As far as their defence is concerned, Saurabh Nandal has fired on all cylinders with 54 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have also made their presence felt with 37 and 30 tackle points respectively.

FORM GUIDE: Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 49-38

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38

Lost 33-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost to Bengal Warriors 38-41

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls have squared off 18 times. Out of which, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won nine matches while Bengaluru Bulls have won seven games. Two matches finished in ties.

SQUADS DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

