Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers has six wins nine losses and two ties so far in Season 9. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma have been their biggest threats in attack with 130 and 121 raid points respectively. K. Prapanjan has been the team’s next-best raider with 38 raid points and he will look to raise his game in the upcoming encounters. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top performer with 47 tackle points. Mohit Nandal has helped Dahiya in defence with 30 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have also chipped in with 23 and 21 tackle points respectively.

U Mumba

On the other hand, it has been a season full of ups and downs for U Mumba as it has nine wins and eight losses so far. Guman Singh has been the lead raider for the Mumboys with 117 raid points. Ashish (80 raid points) and Jai Bhagwan (55 raid points) have assisted Guman. In defence, Rinku has been the best defender for U Mumba with 48 tackle points. Mohit and Surinder Singh have also made handy contributions in defence with 33 and 31 tackle points respectively.

FORM GUIDE

Haryana Steelers

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32

Lost 28-41 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 30-42 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Patna Pirates 33-23

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans

Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengal Warriors 49-41

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 12 | Haryana Steelers: 4 | U Mumba: 7 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Haryana Steelers: Meetu Sharma

U Mumba: Ashish

SQUADS

HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 29.