Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form guide

Puneri Paltan are on top of the points table with 11 wins, four losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have delivered when it’s been needed for the Paltan and they have scored 124 and 120 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also shown good quality in recent matches and has managed 88 raid points. On the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali has shown his class with 40 tackle points and he’s had support from Sombir who has scored 32 tackle points, while Sanket Sawant is their next best defender with 20 tackle points.
Telugu Titans have two wins and 15 losses this season but they have shown some spark in their last two matches. Siddharth Desai has been in good form for the Titans and has managed 142 raid points. The Titans have got other quality raiders like Monu Goyat (32 raid points) and Abhishek Singh (29 raid points) while Vinay has also looked good for his 37 raid points. As far as the defence is concerned, Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal have shown their strength in the last few matches and have scored 40 and 33 tackle points respectively.
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
FORM GUIDE : Puneri Paltan
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32
FORM GUIDE: Telugu Titans
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head
Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans have battled it out 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Out of these, Puneri Paltan have won on 10 occasions whereas Telugu Titans have won six games. One game concluded in a tie.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 26.