Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form guide

Puneri Paltan are on top of the points table with 11 wins, four losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have delivered when it’s been needed for the Paltan and they have scored 124 and 120 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also shown good quality in recent matches and has managed 88 raid points. On the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali has shown his class with 40 tackle points and he’s had support from Sombir who has scored 32 tackle points, while Sanket Sawant is their next best defender with 20 tackle points.

Telugu Titans have two wins and 15 losses this season but they have shown some spark in their last two matches. Siddharth Desai has been in good form for the Titans and has managed 142 raid points. The Titans have got other quality raiders like Monu Goyat (32 raid points) and Abhishek Singh (29 raid points) while Vinay has also looked good for his 37 raid points. As far as the defence is concerned, Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal have shown their strength in the last few matches and have scored 40 and 33 tackle points respectively.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

FORM GUIDE : Puneri Paltan

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-33

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32

FORM GUIDE: Telugu Titans

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans have battled it out 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Out of these, Puneri Paltan have won on 10 occasions whereas Telugu Titans have won six games. One game concluded in a tie.

SQUADS PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 26.