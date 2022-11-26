Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form guide

U Mumba are currently near the bottom of the table with eight wins and eight losses. Guman Singh has been the ace raider for U Mumba with 103 raid points so far. Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have provided support to Guman with 69 and 54 raid points respectively. In defence, Rinku has stood tall for the Mumboys with 43 tackle points. Surinder Singh and Mohit have also chipped in with 31 and 30 tackle points respectively. Ashish has showcased his defensive skills with 21 tackle points while Harendra Kumar has also got 21 tackle points for U Mumba.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have secured eight wins, suffered six losses and played out two ties. Maninder Singh has looked calm and composed in offence and has scored 185 raid points for the Warriors. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have made their experience count with 79 and 42 raid points respectively. Girish Maruti Ernak was on top of his game in his previous match and has scored 46 tackle points in this campaign so far. He has got support from Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje who have amassed 29 and 25 tackle points respectively.

HERE’S HOW THEIR LAST ENCOUNTER THIS SEASON WENT. U MUMBA CAME OUT ON TOP IN THAT ONE

FORM GUIDE: U MUMBA

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans

Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas

FORM GUIDE: BENGAL WARRIORS

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 36-28

Lost 30-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 41-38

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head

U Mumba and Bengal Warriors have met on 17 occasions. U Mumba have got the upper hand with 12 wins while Bengal Warriors have secured a win in four matches. One match ended in a tie.

SQUADS U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 26.