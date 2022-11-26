Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form guide

U Mumba are currently near the bottom of the table with eight wins and eight losses. Guman Singh has been the ace raider for U Mumba with 103 raid points so far. Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have provided support to Guman with 69 and 54 raid points respectively. In defence, Rinku has stood tall for the Mumboys with 43 tackle points. Surinder Singh and Mohit have also chipped in with 31 and 30 tackle points respectively. Ashish has showcased his defensive skills with 21 tackle points while Harendra Kumar has also got 21 tackle points for U Mumba.
Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have secured eight wins, suffered six losses and played out two ties. Maninder Singh has looked calm and composed in offence and has scored 185 raid points for the Warriors. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have made their experience count with 79 and 42 raid points respectively. Girish Maruti Ernak was on top of his game in his previous match and has scored 46 tackle points in this campaign so far. He has got support from Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje who have amassed 29 and 25 tackle points respectively.
HERE’S HOW THEIR LAST ENCOUNTER THIS SEASON WENT. U MUMBA CAME OUT ON TOP IN THAT ONE
FORM GUIDE: U MUMBA
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
FORM GUIDE: BENGAL WARRIORS
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head
U Mumba and Bengal Warriors have met on 17 occasions. U Mumba have got the upper hand with 12 wins while Bengal Warriors have secured a win in four matches. One match ended in a tie.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 26.