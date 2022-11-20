Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls is placed at the top of the table with 10 wins, four losses and a tie. Bharat has been a player the Bulls can bank on as their star raider since he’s scored 177 raid points so far. Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have supported him in the raiding department with 84 and 59 raid points respectively. As far as the defence goes, Saurabh Nandal has been their best defender in the campaign with 49 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have assisted Nandal with 33 and 28 tackle points respectively. Furthermore, Neeraj Narwal has also shown his defensive skills with 18 tackle points.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, is placed second in the standings with nine wins, four losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have looked explosive on the mat for the Paltan with 109 and 107 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also got himself going this season with 77 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been a pillar for the Paltan with 40 tackle points and Sombir has helped his skipper with 27 tackle points. Sanket Sawant has been their next-best defender with 18 tackle points.

FORM

Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 49-38

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Puneri Paltan

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 15 | Bengaluru Bulls: 8 | Puneri Paltan: 7 | Tied: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

SQUADS

BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 20.