Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls is placed at the top of the table with 10 wins, four losses and a tie. Bharat has been a player the Bulls can bank on as their star raider since he’s scored 177 raid points so far. Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have supported him in the raiding department with 84 and 59 raid points respectively. As far as the defence goes, Saurabh Nandal has been their best defender in the campaign with 49 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have assisted Nandal with 33 and 28 tackle points respectively. Furthermore, Neeraj Narwal has also shown his defensive skills with 18 tackle points.
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, is placed second in the standings with nine wins, four losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have looked explosive on the mat for the Paltan with 109 and 107 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also got himself going this season with 77 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been a pillar for the Paltan with 40 tackle points and Sombir has helped his skipper with 27 tackle points. Sanket Sawant has been their next-best defender with 18 tackle points.
FORM
Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:
Puneri Paltan
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 15 | Bengaluru Bulls: 8 | Puneri Paltan: 7 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat
Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 20.