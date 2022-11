Haryana Steelers takes on Patna Pirates in the third of three games on Friday, November 25 in Hyderabad.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 8 | Patna: 4 | Haryana: 3 | Tied: 1

FORM GUIDE: Haryana Steelers

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32

Lost 28-41 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 30-42 to Dabang Delhi

FORM GUIDE: Patna Pirates

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

Lost 23-36 to U Mumba

Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 27-30 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Telugu Titans 36-35

SQUADS HARYANA STEELERS: Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal PATNA PIRATES: Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 25