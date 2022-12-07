Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE
Patna Pirates
Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans
Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors
Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas
Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29
Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28
Beat U Mumba 34-31
Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30
Lost 23-36 to U Mumba
Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 27-30 to Dabang Delhi
Lost to Haryana Steelers 33-23
Lost 35-33 to UP Yoddhas
Lost 34-40 to Gujarat Giants
Lost 30-44 to Puneri Paltan
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Telugu Titans 34-29
Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39
Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors
Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28
Beat U Mumba 42-32
Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates
Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants
Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34
Beat Telugu Titans 49-38
Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38
Lost 33-35 to Puneri Paltan
Lost to Bengal Warriors 38-41
Beat Dabang Delhi 52-49
Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat UP Yoddhas 38-35
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 20 | Patna Pirates: 12 | Bengaluru Bulls: 5 | Tied: 3
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Bengaluru Bulls: Aman
SQUADS
PATNA PIRATES
Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde
Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari
All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi
BENGALURU BULLS
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh,
Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant
All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hoodai
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, December 7.