Weekly Digest (November 15-21): From AB de Villiers' retirement to Solskjaer's United exit

CRICKET

India whitewashed New Zealand in the T20I series after clinching the third game by 73 runs at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday. (REPORT)

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers retired from all forms of the game on Friday, bringing to an end a 17-year career. (REPORT)

Opener Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian to score a century in the Women's Big Bash League - off 57 balls - on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Tim Paine stepped down as Australia Test cricket captain on Friday for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker, although an investigation by governing body Cricket Australia exonerated him of any breach of its code of conduct. The governing body has accepted the resignation, a decision Paine said he made as he was aware the investigation by the body's integrity unit would be made public. (REPORT)

IPL 2022 will be held in India, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah at the Chennai Super Kings felicitation function on Saturday. (REPORT)

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur will join English county side Derbyshire after the upcoming West Indies Tests, national cricket board officials said on Wednesday. (REPORT)

The BCCI is all set to appoint decorated Australian coach Troy Cooley as fast bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy with an aim to create the country's next generation of speed merchants. (REPORT)

India’s K. L. Rahul dropped a spot to sixth but Virat Kohli retained his eighth place in the latest ICC men’s T20I rankings. (REPORT)

Usman Khawaja has been recalled to Australia’s 15-man Test squad and could get a shot at England in the Ashes. (REPORT)

Pakistan has recalled opening batter Imam-ul-Haq after two years for the two-Test series against Bangladesh. (REPORT)

Spin-bowling all-rounder Sean Whitehead achieved the rare feat of picking up all 10 wickets in an innings of a first-class match, in the process registering the best figures in 115 years in South African domestic cricket. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Manchester United confirmed on Sunday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left the role as manager with immediate effect after the team's 4-1 defeat to Watford. (REPORT)

Manchester City’s Champions League game at Leipzig looks set to be played without fans next month due to soaring coronavirus infection rates in that part of Germany. (REPORT)

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez was fired on Friday amid his team's poor run in World Cup qualifying. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch its place in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League on Thursday, while Sam Kerr’s second-half goal edged Chelsea past Servette. (REPORT)

Captain Alexia Putellas scored a penalty to spark a 5-0 rout of Hoffenheim as Women's Champions League holder Barcelona swept into the quarter-finals on Wednesday, but Lyon missed a chance to qualify with two games to spare after losing to Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock was named the National Women’s Soccer League’s most valuable player on Tuesday, capping a standout year for the veteran Wales player. (REPORT)

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has signed a new contract that will extend the Australian forward’s stay at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season. (REPORT)

Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero is set to retire from football after recent heart complications, several reports in Spain stated. (REPORT)

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the team's fixture against Watford. (REPORT)

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. (REPORT)

Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant quit the club on Saturday over investigations into whether they used fake coronavirus vaccination certificates. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday. (REPORT)

Former Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been appointed as the new head coach of Rangers following the departure of Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa. (REPORT)

Norwich City has appointed former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith as head coach in place of Daniel Farke, the Premier League club said on Monday. (REPORT)

Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman will step down at the end of January 2022, just 19 months after taking charge, the English top flight league announced on Wednesday. (REPORT)

The result ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Arsenal, who has not won a league game at Anfield since 2012 when Arteta was still playing for it. - GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool extended its Premier League home winning streak against Arsenal to six on Saturday with an easy 4-0 victory that lifted it to second in the table. (REPORT).

Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford (REPORT)

Manchester City moved back to second in the Premier League after a stylish 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's side responded to convincing Chelsea and Liverpool wins with a reminder of its class. (REPORT)

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape and now faces six allegations, police said on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus tapped in an 85th-minute goal to give his team a 2-1 win over visitors VfB Stuttgart on Saturday as they closed within a point of leaders Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Augsburg held on to stun the Bundesliga leader with a 2-1 win in their Bavarian derby on Friday to climb out of the relegation zone.(REPORT)

Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score multiple goals in a Serie A game, but his brace wasn’t enough to prevent AC Milan’s 4-3 defeat at Fiorentina. (REPORT).

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci scored a penalty in each half to earn his side a 2-0 win over Lazio on Saturday (REPORT)

La Liga: Barcelona’s 1-0 win against Espanyol on Saturday began the way Xavi wanted, with his team dominating the ball like the Spain great had when he joined Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta to forge one of football’s greatest sides as its midfield maestro. (REPORT)

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi scored his first goal in the French league, and Kylian Mbappe grabbed the fastest goal of his career as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 3-1 on Saturday. (REPORT)

Lille striker Jonathan David consolidated his position as the top scorer in the French league by netting twice in a 2-2 draw with Monaco. (REPORT)

FIFA changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs on Friday to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. (REPORT)

French football authorities on Wednesday ordered Marseille to play one home match behind closed doors as a result of crowd trouble in last month’s game against Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Campeón del Siglo Stadium on November 12 in Montevideo. - Getty Images

Argentina secured a place in next year’s World Cup after a 0-0 draw against Brazil on Tuesday at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium in Argentina. (REPORT)

Australia slipped out of the automatic World Cup qualification spots on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw with China in Sharjah. (REPORT)



The Netherlands will be back at the World Cup after an eight-year gap, forcing Norway star Erling Haaland to wait until at least 2026 to make his debut on the biggest stage. (REPORT)

Cyle Larin struck twice to lift Canada to a chilling 2-1 win over Mexico in frigid Edmonton on Tuesday, enabling the host nation to climb to the top of the CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying standings. (REPORT)

Jamaica held the United States to a 1-1 draw in its World Cup qualifier in Kingston on Tuesday, disappointing the young U.S. squad after its victory over Mexico last week. (REPORT)

Algeria, Cameroon, Nigeria and Tunisia took their last chances and qualified for the World Cup playoffs in Africa on Tuesday, but Ivory Coast didn’t seize the day and is the continent’s biggest team so far to miss out on the World Cup in Qatar. (REPORT)

Saudi Arabia moved a step closer to FIFA World Cup qualification as Herve Renard's side defeated Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi on Tuesday to stay unbeaten in the final phase of Asia's preliminaries for Qatar 2022. (REPORT)

Kenya won its final World Cup qualifying game on Monday to provide a moment of relief from the crisis engulfing its national football federation. (REPORT)

Indian Football: SC East Bengal picked up a point in its opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) as the side played out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Goa on Sunday. (REPORT)

Bengaluru FC shrugged off a chaotic opening few minutes to beat NorthEast United FC 4-2 in its first match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign on Saturday. (REPORT)

ATK Mohun Bagan began its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign in style with a commanding 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday. (REPORT)

Novy Kapadia was extremely popular for his anecdotal style of commentary. - Shanker Chakravarty

Novy Kapadia, friend of football and footballers, is no more. He passed away on Thursday afternoon following complications from the Motor neurone disease he was battling. (REPORT)

For the latest edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Hyderabad FC on Monday announced midfielder Joao Victor as the club's captain (REPORT), Chennaiyin FC has named India international Anirudh Thapa as its new captain (REPORT), Subhasish, Pritam and Roy Krishna named ATK Mohun Bagan captains (REPORT)

Thomas Dennerby, head coach of the Indian women's football team, on Thursday announced a squad of 23 players that will travel to Manaus, Brazil, to play in a four-nation tournament. (REPORT)

Zimbabwe's participation in next January's Africa Cup of Nations finals was put in jeopardy on Tuesday, as the country's Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the board of the football association (ZIFA).(REPORT)

Former Celtic midfielder Bertie Auld, who was part the European Cup-winning "Lisbon Lions" team of 1967, has died at the age of 83, the Scottish Premiership club said on Sunday. (REPORT)

Former Japan international and two-time Asian Champions League winner Yuki Abe has revealed he will retire at the end of the current J-League season. (REPORT)

Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o officially filed his candidacy for the presidency of the country’s football federation on Wednesday, promising he would be the “next president despite the cheating.” (REPORT)

Hungary’s punishment for offensive fan misconduct during the European Championship was reduced by UEFA on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Derby County was handed a nine-point sanction on Tuesday for breaches of the English Football League (EFL) financial rules, bringing its total points deduction to 21 after the club entered administration in September. (REPORT)

Brazil's main sports tribunal backed down in a landmark case of racism in football on Thursday, qualifying the punishment handed out to a second division team, who had been docked points for racist remarks made by one of their senior officials. (REPORT)

BOXING

Boxer Arundhati Choudhary moved an application through her lawyer Sandeep Lamba to 'implead' Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain in the case in which she sought her selection in the Indian team for the World women’s championships in Turkey. (REPORT)

CHESS

A day after Erigaisi's stunning triumph in the rapid section of the tournament, he has launched a strong bid for the blitz title, too. - Debasish Bhaduri

Erigaisi, who has been called the new star of Indian chess by Viswanathan Anand, is on 6.5 points at the end of the ninth round on Saturday. (REPORT)

Levon Aronian won all his three games on Wednesday to take the lead at the end of the

opening day of the third edition of India’s most prestigious chess tournament. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

Twin brothers Vijayveer and Udayveer Sindhu scripted a 1-2 finish in the junior men's 25m pistol event as Punjab topped of the medals tally at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC). (REPORT)

MOTORSPORTS

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to cut Max Verstappen's overall Formula One lead to eight points with two races remaining. (REPORT)

Lewis Hamilton wore a rainbow-coloured helmet in Qatar Grand Prix practice on Friday, a day after speaking out about equal rights and increasing scrutiny on some of the countries the sport visited. (REPORT)

Guanyu Zhou will race for Alfa Romeo next season as China's first Formula One driver, the Ferrari-powered Swiss team announced on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Alpine has promoted Australian Oscar Piastri to the role of reserve driver for the 2022 Formula One season, the French manufacturer said on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi was inducted into MotoGP's Hall of Fame after the Italian put an end to his illustrious career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday. (REPORT)

Defending champion Aishwarya Pissay claimed her third consecutive win in the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2021 for two-wheelers in Puttur. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

In the absence of Rani Rampal, who is going through a rehab process, goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead an 18-member Indian hockey team in the women's Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held at Donghae, Korea, from December 5 to 12. (REPORT)

Forward Lalremsiami, who was part of the Indian women's hockey team that earned a creditable fourth place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, will lead an 18-member Indian side in the Junior World Cup to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa, from December 5. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

FILE PHOTO: Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shaved one second off the world half-marathon record on Sunday when he clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds in the Lisbon Half Marathon road race. - GETTY IMAGES

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shaved one second off the world half-marathon record on Sunday when he clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds in the Lisbon Half Marathon road race. (REPORT)

The Sports Authority of India on Wednesday gave out its first-ever Institutional Awards to a total of 162 athletes and 84 coaches for their performance in national and international competitions. (REPORT)

UK Athletics (UKA) has placed a lifetime ban on former coach John Lees after finding him guilty of sexual touching and other inappropriate behaviour towards athletes, the governing body said on Thursday. (REPORT)

Russia's doping suspension from track and field was extended into a seventh year on Wednesday, with cautious praise for reformers and a warning that not everyone supports their changes. (REPORT)

ARCHERY

The Indian contingent collected one gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Top-seeded Kento Momota of Japan beat third-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-17, 21-11 in the men's singles final of the Indonesia Masters on Sunday to win his first title since a major car accident in January 2020. (REPORT)

India's Sukant Kadam claimed a gold after two years at the Uganda Para Badminton International, while compatriot Pramod Bhagat settled for three silvers on Sunday. (REPORT)

Indian para shuttlers competing at the Uganda Para Badminton International suffered a jolt when there were multiple explosions near the team hotel at the capital city of Kampala on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu crashed out of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after suffering a straight-game defeat in the semifinals against Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi, here on Saturday. (REPORT)

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Indonesia masters Super 750 badminton tournament after losing to Danish third-seed Anders Antonsen 21-14, 21-9 in the men's singles semifinal that lasted 41 minutes. (REPORT)

Indian badminton great Prakash Padukone will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award this year from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). (REPORT)

TENNIS

Following up his win over the top-ranked player in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev beat Djokovic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 at the same stage of the ATP Finals on Saturday. (REPORT)

Defending ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev stormed into the final of the season-ending tournament on Saturday after crushing Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2. (REPORT)

The Indian challenge was snuffed in the semifinals of singles, but Saketh Myneni and Vishnu Vardhan did well to clinch the doubles title in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Saturday. (REPORT)

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open. (REPORT)

Russian tennis player Teymuraz Gabashvili has accepted a 20-month ban after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Federation said on Friday. (REPORT)

World number one Novak Djokovic, and all other players will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete in the Australia Open next January, tournament chief Craig Tiley said on Saturday. (REPORT)

Italian Matteo Berrettini said on Friday that he will not compete at the Davis Cup Finals starting this month due to injury and described his withdrawal as "painful and disappointing." (REPORT)

Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan beat Denis Istomin and Courtney John Lock 7-5, 6-2 to make the doubles semifinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament. (REPORT)

Spain's Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title on Wednesday, defeating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (REPORT)

Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open in January and is unlikely to return to competition until mid-2022 as he recovers from multiple knee surgeries, the former world number one told Swiss media. (REPORT)