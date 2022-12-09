Gujarat Gitans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Lineups Out; Jaipur aim to test bench strength against Gujarat

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Gujarat Gitans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Hyderabad on Friday.

Players to watch out for

Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

Lineups Out!

Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya, Sonu, Kapil Arkam Shaikh, Dong Geon Lee, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Abhishek KS, Ankush, Navneet, Deepak

Head-to-head record

Played: 11 | Gujarat Giants: 6 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 4 | Tied: 1

Gujarat Giants Form

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 38-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 31-35 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 47-50 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 39-42 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Puneri Paltan 51-39

Beat Patna Pirates 40-34

Beat U Mumba 38-36

Beat Telugu Titans 44-30

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 44-31

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29

Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-26

Beat Telugu Titans 48-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 57-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 44-30

PREVIEW

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants has been in excellent form of late and has clinched four wins in a row. The Giants have nine wins, 11 losses and a tie in this season. Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh have been tremendous for the Giants in attack with 166 and 131 raid points. They have got support from Chandran Ranjit who has amassed 94 raid points. Mahendra Rajput has looked good for his 54 raid points. In defence, Arkam Shaikh has been the top tackler for the Giants with 37 tackle points. Rinku Narwal and Sourav Gulia are not far behind Shaikh as they have added 35 tackle points apiece for Gujarat Giants this season.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, has been at the top of the points table with 15 wins and six losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the most dominating raider so far in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 with 269 raid points. The Top Cats’ raiding unit also consists of V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari who have made their contributions with 81 and 56 raid points respectively. Bhavani Rajput has chipped in with 36 raid points. Defensively, Ankush has been the star performer with 76 tackle points. He has got aid from his captain Sunil Kumar who has scored 58 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar has been decent for his 42 tackle points

SQUADS

GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Gujarat Gitans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 9.