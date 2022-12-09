Gujarat Gitans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Lineups Out; Jaipur aim to test bench strength against Gujarat

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between Gujarat Gitans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Hyderabad on Friday.
Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal
Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya, Sonu, Kapil Arkam Shaikh, Dong Geon Lee, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Abhishek KS, Ankush, Navneet, Deepak
Played: 11 | Gujarat Giants: 6 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 4 | Tied: 1
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
PREVIEW
Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants has been in excellent form of late and has clinched four wins in a row. The Giants have nine wins, 11 losses and a tie in this season. Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh have been tremendous for the Giants in attack with 166 and 131 raid points. They have got support from Chandran Ranjit who has amassed 94 raid points. Mahendra Rajput has looked good for his 54 raid points. In defence, Arkam Shaikh has been the top tackler for the Giants with 37 tackle points. Rinku Narwal and Sourav Gulia are not far behind Shaikh as they have added 35 tackle points apiece for Gujarat Giants this season.
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, has been at the top of the points table with 15 wins and six losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the most dominating raider so far in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 with 269 raid points. The Top Cats’ raiding unit also consists of V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari who have made their contributions with 81 and 56 raid points respectively. Bhavani Rajput has chipped in with 36 raid points. Defensively, Ankush has been the star performer with 76 tackle points. He has got aid from his captain Sunil Kumar who has scored 58 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar has been decent for his 42 tackle points
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Gujarat Gitans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 9.