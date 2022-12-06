Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE
U Mumba
Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi
Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32
Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan
Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers
Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29
Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25
Beat Telugu Titans 40-37
Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33
Beat Patna Pirates 36-23
Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans
Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas
Beat Bengal Warriors 49-41
Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 26-36 to UP Yoddhas
Lost 36-38 to Gujarat Giants
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Dabang Delhi
Beat U Mumba 41-27
Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33
Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42
Beat Telugu Titans 46-26
Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36
Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates
Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors
Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat Telugu Titans 40-33
Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas
Beat Patna Pirates 30-27
Beat Haryana Steelers 42-30
Beat Gujarat Giants 47-50
Lost 49-52 to Bengaluru Bulls
Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 44-47 to Puneri Paltan
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 19 | U Mumba: 12 | Dabang Delhi: 6 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
U Mumba: Pranay Rane
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar
SQUADS
U MUMBA
Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan,
Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal
All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki
DABANG DELHI
Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash
All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 6.