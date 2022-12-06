Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans

Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengal Warriors 49-41

Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 26-36 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 36-38 to Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Patna Pirates 30-27

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-30

Beat Gujarat Giants 47-50

Lost 49-52 to Bengaluru Bulls

Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 44-47 to Puneri Paltan

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 19 | U Mumba: 12 | Dabang Delhi: 6 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

U Mumba: Pranay Rane

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar

SQUADS

U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 6.