Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Semifinal 1 - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
Jaipur Pink Panthers
After topping the standings at the end of the league stage, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eager to continue its fine form this season in the semi-final against Bengaluru Bulls. The Panthers have already beaten the Bulls once in the ongoing campaign but they’ve also lost once against the southerners. They will be keen to get the better of the Bulls once again come Thursday and will be hoping that Arjun Deshwal (286 raid points) will be in top form. Deshwal has had support in attack from the likes of V Ajith Kumar (81 raid points) and Rahul Chaudhari (69 raid points). In defence, Ankush with 81 tackle points has been their best performer, while Sunil Kumar (58 tackle points), Sahul Kumar (43 tackle points) and Reza Mirbagheri (30 tackle points) have all made healthy contributions.
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, qualified for the semi-finals after beating Dabang Delhi in Eliminator 1. The Bulls will be confident about their chances and will hope that they can qualify for the final at the expense of the Panthers. To beat the Panthers, their raiding duo of Bharat (272 raid points) and Vikash Kandola (130 raid points) have to be at their best. Neeraj Narwal and Sachin Narwal are their next-best raiders with 90 and 37 raid points respectively. Defensively, Saurabh Nandal (68 tackle points) has been the team’s top performer, while Aman isn’t far behind with his 56 tackle points. Captain Mahender Singh and Neeraj Narwal have also chipped in with 44 and 21 tackle points respectively.
FORM GUIDE
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
Drew 51-51 with Gujarat Giants
PKL 9: Playoffs preview. Who will make it to the final?- We’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat Dabang Delhi 56-24 in the 1st Eliminator
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 17 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 8 | Bengaluru Bulls: 8 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal
Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The 1st Semifinal between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Thursday, December 15.