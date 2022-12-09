Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE
Puneri Paltan
Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates
Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants
Beat U Mumba 30-28
Beat Telugu Titans 26-25
Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38
Beat U Mumba 40-31
Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34
Lost 33-34 to U Mumba
Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23
Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28
Beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-33
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32
Beat Telugu Titans 38-25
Lost 39-51 to Gujarat Giants
Beat Dabang Delhi 47-44
Beat Patna Pirates 44-30
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
UP Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Lost 23-30 to U Mumba
Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi
Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37
Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants
Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24
Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates
Beat Telugu Titans 43-24
Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34
Beat Telugu Titans 41-30
Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31
Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31
Beat Patna Pirates 35-33
Beat Bengal Warriors 33-32
Beat U Mumba 36-26
Lost 35-38 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 28-43 Tamil Thalaivas
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 9 | Puneri Paltan: 4 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Puneri Paltan: Mohammad Nabibaksh
UP Yoddhas: Anil Kumar
SQUADS
PUNERI PALTAN
Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh
Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav
UP YODDHAS
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh
All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 9.