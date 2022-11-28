Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans will want to give its home fans something to cheer about when it faces Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Titans are at the bottom of the standings having registered two wins and suffered 16 losses this season. Siddharth Desai with 142 raid points in the ongoing campaign has been the team’s go-to raider. Vinay (37 raid points), Monu Goyat (32 raid points), Adarsh T (31 raid points) and Abhishek Singh (30 raid points) will know that they can do better to support Desai. In defence, Vishal Bhardwaj (40 tackle points) and Parvesh Bhainswal (37 tackle points) have been their top performers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, has managed 11 wins and suffered six losses, putting itself in third in the standings. Arjun Deshwal has been in great form and has 211 raid points to his name this season. Deshwal has been helped in an attack by Rahul Chaudhari (52 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (48 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (34 raid points). As far as their defence goes, Ankush has been a dominant force and has managed 61 tackle points this season. Captain Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar have also contributed 46 and 30 tackle points respectively.

FORM GUIDE

Telugu Titans

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35

Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

Lost 30-37 to Patna

Beat Dabang Dehli 57-32

Beat U Mumba 32-22

Beat UP Yoddhas 42-29

Lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-26

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 16 | Telugu Titans: 8 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal

SQUADS

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 28.