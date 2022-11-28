Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans will want to give its home fans something to cheer about when it faces Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Titans are at the bottom of the standings having registered two wins and suffered 16 losses this season. Siddharth Desai with 142 raid points in the ongoing campaign has been the team’s go-to raider. Vinay (37 raid points), Monu Goyat (32 raid points), Adarsh T (31 raid points) and Abhishek Singh (30 raid points) will know that they can do better to support Desai. In defence, Vishal Bhardwaj (40 tackle points) and Parvesh Bhainswal (37 tackle points) have been their top performers.
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, has managed 11 wins and suffered six losses, putting itself in third in the standings. Arjun Deshwal has been in great form and has 211 raid points to his name this season. Deshwal has been helped in an attack by Rahul Chaudhari (52 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (48 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (34 raid points). As far as their defence goes, Ankush has been a dominant force and has managed 61 tackle points this season. Captain Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar have also contributed 46 and 30 tackle points respectively.
FORM GUIDE
Telugu Titans
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 16 | Telugu Titans: 8 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 28.