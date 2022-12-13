Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Eliminator 2 - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW

UP Yoddhas

A team to never miss qualifying for the playoffs since it joined the league, UP Yoddhas has finished in the fourth spot in the league stage with 12 wins, eight losses and two ties. Earlier in the campaign, UP Yoddhas lost and won one of their two encounters against Tamil Thalaivas in Season 9. Captain Pardeep Narwal has been the driving force for the Yoddhas with 208 raid points. Surender Gill has also been a top contributor with 132 raid points, while Rohit Tomar has made his mark with 68 raid points. As far as the defence goes, Sumit and Ashu Singh have amassed 49 and 47 tackle points respectively. Gurdeep (35 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (32 tackle points) have added good value to the Yoddhas’ defence.

Tamil Thalaivas

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas has had a season to remember as it qualified for the playoffs for the first time in its history by ending the league stage in the fifth spot. Narender has been their best raider in this campaign with 220 raid points. He has been aided in an attack by Ajinkya Pawar who has scored 114 raid points. Himanshu Singh has also made his presence felt with 45 raid points. Defensively, Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been the pillars for the Thalaivas with 53 and 51 tackle points, respectively. The likes of M. Abishek (38 tackle points), Mohit (28 tackle points) and Himanshu (26 tackle points) have also played their part in the defence.

FORM GUIDE

UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31

Beat Patna Pirates 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 33-32

Beat U Mumba 36-26

Lost 35-38 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-43 Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 45-41 to Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26

Beat Gujarat Giants 42-39

Drew 37-37 with Dabang Delhi

Beat Telugu Titans 52-24

Beat UP Yoddhas 43-28

Lost 38-61 to Haryana Steelers

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 12 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 4 | Tied: 3

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 13.