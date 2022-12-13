Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Eliminator 2 - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
UP Yoddhas
A team to never miss qualifying for the playoffs since it joined the league, UP Yoddhas has finished in the fourth spot in the league stage with 12 wins, eight losses and two ties. Earlier in the campaign, UP Yoddhas lost and won one of their two encounters against Tamil Thalaivas in Season 9. Captain Pardeep Narwal has been the driving force for the Yoddhas with 208 raid points. Surender Gill has also been a top contributor with 132 raid points, while Rohit Tomar has made his mark with 68 raid points. As far as the defence goes, Sumit and Ashu Singh have amassed 49 and 47 tackle points respectively. Gurdeep (35 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (32 tackle points) have added good value to the Yoddhas’ defence.
Tamil Thalaivas
On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas has had a season to remember as it qualified for the playoffs for the first time in its history by ending the league stage in the fifth spot. Narender has been their best raider in this campaign with 220 raid points. He has been aided in an attack by Ajinkya Pawar who has scored 114 raid points. Himanshu Singh has also made his presence felt with 45 raid points. Defensively, Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been the pillars for the Thalaivas with 53 and 51 tackle points, respectively. The likes of M. Abishek (38 tackle points), Mohit (28 tackle points) and Himanshu (26 tackle points) have also played their part in the defence.
FORM GUIDE
UP Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26
Lost 38-61 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 12 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 4 | Tied: 3
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal
Tamil Thalaivas: Narender
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 13.