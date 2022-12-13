Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Eliminator 1 - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls finished in third place in the standings and will back itself to get the better of sixth-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. having already done so twice in the ongoing campaign. Bharat has been a class act for the Bulls with 257 raid points and he’s been the team’s talisman. He has got support from the experienced Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal who have scored 117 and 88 raid points respectively, while Sachin Narwal has chipped in with 37 raid points. On the defensive front, Saurabh Nandal has led the charge for the Bulls with 63 tackle points, while Aman and Mahender Singh have contributed 54 and 41 tackle points respectively.

Dabang Delhi

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi qualified for the playoffs by securing the sixth spot on the league stage points table. Naveen Kumar has led the defending champions from the front throughout with 246 raid points. He has been helped in an attack by Ashu Malik who has amassed 138 raid points. Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also contributed with 68 and 59 raid points respectively. In defence, Vishal has been the top performer for Dabang Delhi K.C. with 58 tackle points. They have also got the likes of Krishan (34 tackle points), Sandeep Dhull (30 tackle points) and Amit Hooda (29 tackle points) who have made their presence felt in defence.

FORM GUIDE

Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 49-38

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-38

Lost 33-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost to Bengal Warriors 38-41

Beat Dabang Delhi 52-49

Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 38-35

Beat Patna Pirates 57-44

Lost 30-36 to U Mumba

PKL 9: Playoffs preview. Who will make it to the final?- We’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Dabang Delhi

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Telugu Titans 40-33

Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 31-50 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Patna Pirates 30-27

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-30

Beat Gujarat Giants 47-50

Lost 49-52 to Bengaluru Bulls

Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 44-47 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 41-24

Draw 46-46 with Bengal Warriors

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 19 | Bengaluru Bulls: 8 | Dabang Delhi: 9 | Tied: 3

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar

SQUADS

BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 13.