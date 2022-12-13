Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Eliminator 1 - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls finished in third place in the standings and will back itself to get the better of sixth-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. having already done so twice in the ongoing campaign. Bharat has been a class act for the Bulls with 257 raid points and he’s been the team’s talisman. He has got support from the experienced Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal who have scored 117 and 88 raid points respectively, while Sachin Narwal has chipped in with 37 raid points. On the defensive front, Saurabh Nandal has led the charge for the Bulls with 63 tackle points, while Aman and Mahender Singh have contributed 54 and 41 tackle points respectively.
Dabang Delhi
Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi qualified for the playoffs by securing the sixth spot on the league stage points table. Naveen Kumar has led the defending champions from the front throughout with 246 raid points. He has been helped in an attack by Ashu Malik who has amassed 138 raid points. Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also contributed with 68 and 59 raid points respectively. In defence, Vishal has been the top performer for Dabang Delhi K.C. with 58 tackle points. They have also got the likes of Krishan (34 tackle points), Sandeep Dhull (30 tackle points) and Amit Hooda (29 tackle points) who have made their presence felt in defence.
FORM GUIDE
Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 25-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Dabang Delhi
Lost 40-45 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-57 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 37-37 with Tamil Thalaivas
Draw 46-46 with Bengal Warriors
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 19 | Bengaluru Bulls: 8 | Dabang Delhi: 9 | Tied: 3
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 13.